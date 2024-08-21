Melting ice in Italy reveals remains of World War One soldiers

Soldiers hidden under ice for more than a century.
The remains of two World War One soldiers, trapped under a mountain glacier in the Italian Alps for more than a century, have emerged after the summer heat thawed the ice.
The discovery was made last week by a hiker on Marmolada, the highest mountain in the Dolomites, in the north Italian region of Trentino Alto Adige.
Carabinieri police in Trento said that the remains - found at an altitude of 2,700 metres in the Forcella Serauta area - were identified thanks to the soldiers' army dog tags.
The infantrymen were part of the Como Brigade which engaged in the so-called White War, fought between Italian and Austro-Hungarian troops in the high-altitude Alpine sector of the Italian front between 1915 and 1918.
Photo Marmolada Grande Guerra Museum
