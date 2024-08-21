Friar sparks debate in Italy with Mass & Spritz offer

Italian friar seeks to attract young people to Mass.

A Franciscan friar has sparked controversy in Italy over his "2 for 1" offer of a free spritz after Mass to churchgoers in Urbino on Sunday evenings.

A poster advertising the initiative, unveiled outside the university parish of San Domenico, featured an image of Jesus along with Holy Communion and altar wine beside a glass of spritz.

However the "Messa and Apericena" offer led to a wave of criticism, prompting an apology from Brother Antonio Ricatti who together with his bishop made the decision to change the poster.

Fra Andrea Ricatti with the Messa & Apericena poster

"I apologise if the title and the proximity of the images of the Eucharist and spritz offended anyone's sensitivity" - Ricatti told local media - "It was not at all my intention to offend."

Stressing that the liturgy "is sacred and cannot be touched", Ricatti said his "goal was, and is, to involve young people in the religious ceremony and then in a moment of conviviality."