Italy remembers anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino 30 years after murder

Via D'Amelio bombing took place on this day 30 years ago.

Italy marks the 30th anniversary of the murder of anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino who was assassinated by the Cosa Nostra in the Sicilian capital Palermo on 19 July 1992.

Borsellino was killed by a car bomb on Via d'Amelio, as he was about to visit his mother, along with five police officers: Agostino Catalano, Walter Cosina, Emanuela Loi, Vincenzo Li Muli and Claudio Traina.

Scene of the car bomb attack on Via D'Amelio, 19 July 1992.

Borsellino's family refused a state funeral, with his widow Agnese accusing the government of failing to protect her husband. The family held a private ceremony instead, expressly asking that politicians stay away.

During the funeral for the five slain police officers, angry crowds broke through the barriers and jeered the state representatives present, amid a deepening crisis of confidence in the ability of authorities to battle organised crime.

During the chaotic scenes, security services were forced to hustle Italy's president Oscar Luigi Scalfaro, prime minister Giuliano Amato and police chief Vincenzo Parisi out of Palermo's cathedral.

Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino

The murder of Borsellino occurred 57 days after his friend, anti-mafia magistrate Giovanni Falcone, was killed along with his wife Francesca Movillo and three police officers - Vito Schifani, Rocco Dicillo and Antonio Montinaro - in the Capaci bombing, near Palermo airport.

Borsellino and Falcone spent most of their distinguished professional careers as judges and prosecuting magistrates trying to overthrow the power of the Sicilian mafia.

The mens' deaths resulted in a major crackdown against mafia organisations and led to the 1993 arrest of notorious Cosa Nostra godfather Totò Riina, who died in jail in 2017.

Earlier this year Italy marked the 30th anniversary of the murders of Falcone and Borsellino by issuing a special €2 coin in their honour.

