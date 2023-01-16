12.5 C
News Crime Top stories

Italy arrests wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

By: Wanted in Rome

Matteo Messina Denaro has been arrested.

The boss had been a fugitive for 30 years and number one wanted man. The man was admitted to the 'Maddalena' private clinic in Palermo. Originally from Castelvetrano, over the years he had extended his power to other mafia mafia gangs in Sicily, especially after the arrest of Totò Riina, Bernardo Provenzano and the Graviano brothers.

A brief history of Italy’s most powerful mobs

"Today, January 16, the carabinieri... arrested fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro inside a sanitary structure in Palermo, where he had gone for therapeutic treatment," Pasquale Angelosanto, the general of the carabinieri national police, was quoted as saying by AGI news agency.

++ Updating ++

