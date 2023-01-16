Gina Lollobrigida, Italian cinema icon, dies at 95

Lollobrigida was a star of Hollywood's Golden Age.

Gina Lollobrigida, the Italian actress who gained international fame during the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, died in Rome on Monday aged 95.

Born in Subiaco near Rome in 1927, Lollobrigida was known for her roles in films including The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1956), starring alongside Anthony Quinn, and Solomon and Sheba (1959) in which she starred with Yul Brynner.

The actress recently made headlines after running as a candidate in Italy's general election last October.