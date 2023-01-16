13.5 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 16 January 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gina Lollobrigida, Italian cinema icon, dies at 95
News Lifestyle

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian cinema icon, dies at 95

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Lollobrigida was a star of Hollywood's Golden Age.

Gina Lollobrigida, the Italian actress who gained international fame during the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, died in Rome on Monday aged 95.

Born in Subiaco near Rome in 1927, Lollobrigida was known for her roles in films including The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1956), starring alongside Anthony Quinn, and Solomon and Sheba (1959) in which she starred with Yul Brynner.

The actress recently made headlines after running as a candidate in Italy's general election last October.

Aur 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Zelensky to join Italy's Sanremo Music Festival via video link

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sanremo Music Festival: Italy’s most famous song contest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Venice Carnevale: Italy's most fabled carnival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Mister OK to make New Year's Day dive into river Tiber

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Entertainment

New Year's Day Parade in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Netflix adapts Elena Ferrante novel The Lying Life of Adults into new series

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

What were Italy's most popular baby names in 2021?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -