Italy seeks Unesco World Heritage Status for Appian Way

Ancient Roman road central to Italy's slow tourism plans.

Italy has begun the candidacy process to have the Via Appia Antica inserted in the Unesco World Heritage List, the Italian culture ministry announced on Thursday.

The bid for Unesco recognition refers to the full route of the Appian Way, from Rome to Brindisi in south-east Italy, and including the Via Traiana, built by Emperor Trajan as an extension of the ancient Roman road from Beneveneto to Brindisi.

"The Appian Way is an itinerary to be enhanced and placed at the centre of slow tourism to strengthen the offer of new attractions such as sustainable walkways and routes", stated culture minister Dario Franceschini, saying the move would be fundamental for cultural development and heritage protection.

Dating to 312 BC, the Via Appia Antica is the first and most important of Roman roads and was known as Regina Viarum or "queen of the roads" by the Romans.

"Regina Viarum unites territories rich in an extraordinary cultural, archaeological and landscape heritage" said Franceschi, who added that the road had all the qualities to become one of the greatest camino routes in Europe.

A total of 74 municipalities, 15 parks, 12 cities, four regions and 25 universities have united to protect, enhance and promote the 'Via Appia. Regina Viarum' project, which was already included in Unesco's tentative list.

In a statement, the culture ministry said the road's "well-preserved infrastructural, archaeological, architectural, funerary and civil testimonies" represent a "cultural heritage of exceptional importance."

General Info

Address Via Appia Antica, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Italy seeks Unesco World Heritage Status for Appian Way

Via Appia Antica, Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76851
Previous article Tourist falls in Rome's Borghese Gallery and damages Guido Reni painting

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy hosts Eurovision 2022: All you need to know
English news in Italy

Italy hosts Eurovision 2022: All you need to know

Italy court says kids should take surnames of both parents
English news in Italy

Italy court says kids should take surnames of both parents

Primo Maggio: Italy celebrates Labour Day on 1 May
English news in Italy

Primo Maggio: Italy celebrates Labour Day on 1 May

Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April
English news in Italy

Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April

Italy postal worker hid 3,000 letters
English news in Italy

Italy postal worker hid 3,000 letters

Putin statue vandalised in Rome wax museum
English news in Italy

Putin statue vandalised in Rome wax museum

Rome extends availablity of outdoor restaurant tables
English news in Italy

Rome extends availablity of outdoor restaurant tables

3.4 magnitude earthquake near Rome
English news in Italy

3.4 magnitude earthquake near Rome

Italy's May Day concert returns to Rome piazza after two years
English news in Italy

Italy's May Day concert returns to Rome piazza after two years

Rome marks ANZAC Day 2022
English news in Italy

Rome marks ANZAC Day 2022

Villa Aurora: Rome property with Caravaggio mural up for auction a second time
English news in Italy

Villa Aurora: Rome property with Caravaggio mural up for auction a second time

Italy remembers victims of L'Aquila earthquake on 13th anniversary
English news in Italy

Italy remembers victims of L'Aquila earthquake on 13th anniversary

Italy lures remote workers with digital nomad visa
English news in Italy

Italy lures remote workers with digital nomad visa

Italy celebrates Italian Unity Day on 17 March

Italy celebrates Italian Unity Day on 17 March

Italy's Lazio region offers couples €2,000 to get married in Rome
English news in Italy

Italy's Lazio region offers couples €2,000 to get married in Rome