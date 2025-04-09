King Charles hails the 'deep friendship' between UK and Italy

Charles becomes the first British monarch to address both houses of the Italian parliament.

King Charles III hailed the close ties between the UK and Italy in a historic speech at the Italian parliament in Rome on Wednesday afternoon.

The event, a key feature of the king's ongoing state visit to Italy with Queen Camilla, saw Charles become the first British monarch to address a joint session of the Italian parliament.

Describing it as "a great honour", Charles said: "I am here today with one purpose: to reaffirm the deep friendship between the United Kingdom and Italy".

"Italy is a country very dear to my heart and to that of the Queen as it is to many British people", the king said, noting that he has made 18 official visits to the country.

God Save the King rings out in the Italian parliament in Rome ahead of the historic address by King Charles pic.twitter.com/GheE4kdZbi — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) April 9, 2025

Giving parts of his speech in Italian, the king joked that he hoped "he wasn't ruining the language of Dante so much that he would not be invited to Italy again".

"It is very important for the Queen and I to return to Italy for our first visit since the coronation" - Charles said in Italian - "The moment is even more special for both of us, since today is also our 20th wedding anniversary".

Charles underlined the historic cultural links between the two countries, noting that a third of Shakespeare's plays are set in Italy, and stressed that London is the city that is home to the highest number of Italians overseas.

King Charles becomes the first British monarch to address both houses of Italy’s parliament. pic.twitter.com/om65T8VU8Q — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) April 9, 2025

The monarch emphasised the strong military cooperation between both nations, recalling the role of the Allies in the liberation of Italy 80 years ago, as well as the countries' shared support for Ukraine.

He also paid tribute to the courage of the celebrated Italian Resistance figure Paola del Din, aged 102, and the anti-Mafia magistrate Giovanni Falcone murdered by the Sicilian mafia in 1992.

Charles recalled the role of the ancient Romans in Britain, saying it was their idea to put a king's head on coins, and joking that he was particularly grateful for that.

The state visit is designed to underscore the strong relationship between the UK and Italy, reflecting "shared values, history and culture".

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet the crowds at the Colosseum in Rome during their state visit to Italy. pic.twitter.com/gMPHAnnXla — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) April 8, 2025

The king's address followed speeches by the senate president Ignazio La Russa and the president of the lower house Lorenzo Fontana who said Italy recalled "with great fondness" the Rome visit of Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.

Fontana also referenced the London-born Italian teenager Carlo Acutis who will be canonised in St Peter's on 27 April.

Earlier on Wednesday King Charles had a private meeting with Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni at Villa Pamphilj, while on Wednesday evening President Sergio Mattarella will host a state banquet in honour of the British royals at Palazzo del Quirinale.

Italy's Frecce Tricolori and the UK's Red Arrows mark the state visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla with a historic joint flypast over Rome. pic.twitter.com/p8eJvwbrKl — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) April 8, 2025

On Tuesday the king and queen laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and visited the Colosseum and Roman Forum where they greeted the crowds.

Military links between the UK and Italy were highlighted with a joint flypast over Rome by the Frecce Tricolori and the Red Arrows.

On Thursday, the final day of the state visit, the royals will travel to Ravenna where they will attend a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the northern city's liberation from Nazi occupation by the Allies.

They will also visit the tomb of Dante and a museum commemorating the English Romantic poet Lord Byron.

Photo and videos Wanted in Rome