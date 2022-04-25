Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April

Rome celebrates Festa della Liberazione on Monday.

On 25 April Italy celebrates the 77th Festa della Liberazione which marks the country’s liberation from German occupation and fascist rule at the end of world war two.

A public holiday across Italy, all state schools and offices are closed on Monday 25 April, as well as many shops.

The day is marked in Rome with a ceremony at 09.00 at the Altare della Patria, attended by Italian president Sergio Mattarella, with a fly-past by the Frecce Tricolori jets.

This will result in traffic diversions and bus detours in the Piazza Venezia area.

Also in Rome, at 09.30 supporters of ANPI, the National Partisan Association of Italy, will walk from Largo Benedetto Bompiani in the Ardeatino / Tor Marancia district to Piazza di Porta S. Paolo, by the Piramide Cestia monument, leading to numerous road closures and parking bans along the route.

Italy's state-run museums and archaeological sites will be open to the public for free on Monday.

Domani #25Aprile sarò, per la prima volta come Sindaco di #Roma, al Museo storico della Liberazione di #ViaTasso. Una grande emozione per me. Solo dai luoghi della memoria possiamo comprendere l’attualità del messaggio di questa giornata che deve vederci tutti uniti.— Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) April 24, 2022

The capital's mayor Roberto Gualtieri will mark the occasion by visiting the Historic Museum of the Liberation of Rome, a former SS prison which documents the persecution of Jews and resistance figures tortured here during the Nazi occupation of Rome from 1943-1944.