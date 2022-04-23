Italy state museums free for Liberation Day on 25 April

Festa della Liberazione is a public holiday in Italy.

Italy opens its state museums and archaeological sites for free on Monday 25 April for the 2022 edition of Liberation Day, or Festa della Liberazione.

A national public holiday in Italy, the day commemorates the end of the Fascist regime and of the Nazi Germany occupation during world war two, as well as the victory of Italy's Resistance movement of partisans who opposed the regime.

The free opening of state-run cultural and heritage sites includes the Colosseum, Pompeii, the Uffizi, Pinacoteca di Brera, Valle di Templi in Agrigento and Galleria Borghese.

In some cases pre-booking is required, with a number of museums moving their usual Monday day off to Tuesday.

Full details of all participating sites can be found on the Italian culture ministry website.

