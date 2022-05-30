Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica with public holiday on 2 June

Rome sees return of military parade after two years.

Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica, Italy's Republic Day, with a national public holiday on Thursday 2 June 2022.

This year marks the 76th edition of the annual event which commemorates the day in 1946 when Italians voted in favour of a republic and against the monarchy which had been discredited during world war two.

The national event will see President Sergio Mattarella lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Vittoriano monument in Piazza Venezia at 09.15 on the morning of 2 June.

The military parade returns in 2022. Photo credit: davide bonaldo / Shutterstock.com.

One of the most popular events associated with Festa della Repubblica in Rome is the Frecce Tricolori, a spectacular aeronautical display involving fighter jets flying in formation over the city centre, emitting plumes with the red, white and green colours of the Italian flag.

The big news this year however is the return of the military parade, cancelled for the last two years due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The parade is held along Via dei Fori Imperiali, against the backdrop of the Colosseum, and comprises thousands of members of Italy’s army, navy and police forces.

The event will result in numerous street closures and traffic restrictions in the centre.

                                President Mattarella marking Festa della Repubblica in 2020.

With Festa della Repubblica falling on a Thursday in 2022, many businesses and schools in Italy are taking a so-called ponte, or 'bridge', by taking Friday off to create a four-day weekend.

The national holiday will see all of Italy's public offices and schools, and many shops, closed on 2 June.

 
