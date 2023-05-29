26 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 29 May 2023
Italy's news in English
News English news in Italy

Italy marks Festa della Repubblica with military parade in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome rehearses for Festa della Repubblica holiday.

Italian authorities will carry out rehearsals on Monday night for the military parade in Rome to mark the Festa della Repubblica on Friday 2 June.

The rehearsals for the national public holiday will begin at 22.00 on the night of Monday 29 May and last until 05.30 the next morning.

Troops and military vehicles will make their way from the area around the Baths of Caracalla towards the Colosseum, Via dei Fori Imperiali, Piazza Venezia and the Circus Maximus, before returning to their starting point.

The rehearsals will result in street closures and bus detours along the parade route on Monday night and during the early hours of Tuesday, with full details available on the city's mobility website.

Firefighters unfurl the Italian tricolour at the Colosseum to mark Festa della Repubblica on 2 June. Photo credit: Daniele de Gregorio / Shutterstock.com

 

This year Italy will mark the 77th edition of Festa della Repubblica which commemorates the day in 1946 when Italians voted in favour of a republic and against the monarchy which had been discredited during world war two.

Before the military parade on Friday morning, Italy's president Sergio Mattarella will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Altare della Patria at 09.15.

The solemn ceremony is followed with a flypast over Rome by the Frecce Tricolori jets.

Italy's public offices and schools, and many businesses, will be closed for the public holiday on 2 June.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com

 

