Italy opens museums for free on 2 and 4 June

Festa della Repubblica was added to Italy's list of free museum dates earlier this year.

State museums and archaeological sites across Italy will open their doors for free on Sunday 4 June as part of the monthly Domenica al Museo initiative.

In addition, many state museums and archaeological sites will open for free to mark Festa della Repubblica on Friday 2 June, a national public holiday in Italy.

The special opening on 2 June was introduced earlier this year by culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano along with two other symbolic dates: 25 April for Festa della Liberazione and 4 November for National Unity and Armed Forces Day.

The list of state sites participating in the Festa della Repubblica initiative on 2 June can be seen on the culture ministry website, listed region by region and updated in real time.

They include the Gallerie degli Uffizi and Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence, the Pinacoteca Nazionale di Bologna, Reggio di Caserta, Palazzo Reale in Naples, Castel S. Angelo and the Etruscan Museum at Villa Giulia in Rome, Ostia Antica and Villa d'Este in Tivoli.

The nationwide Domeinca al Museo scheme, launched in 2014, is held every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's municipal museums.

This Sunday almost all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open for free, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require booking in advance.

The initiative on 4 June allows free access to all city-run museums in Rome including the Ara Pacis and the Capitoline Museums as well as the archaeological area of the Circus Maximus and the Imperial Forums, with access beside Trajan's Column.

Reservations are only required for groups, for more information see city website or tel. 060608.

Cover image: Palazzo Altemps. Photo Wanted in Rome.