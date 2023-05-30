24.7 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 30 May 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy opens museums for free on 2 and 4 June
News Culture

Italy opens museums for free on 2 and 4 June

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Festa della Repubblica was added to Italy's list of free museum dates earlier this year.

State museums and archaeological sites across Italy will open their doors for free on Sunday 4 June as part of the monthly Domenica al Museo initiative.

In addition, many state museums and archaeological sites will open for free to mark Festa della Repubblica on Friday 2 June, a national public holiday in Italy.

The special opening on 2 June was introduced earlier this year by culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano along with two other symbolic dates: 25 April for Festa della Liberazione and 4 November for National Unity and Armed Forces Day.

The list of state sites participating in the Festa della Repubblica initiative on 2 June can be seen on the culture ministry website, listed region by region and updated in real time.

They include the Gallerie degli Uffizi and Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence, the Pinacoteca Nazionale di Bologna, Reggio di Caserta, Palazzo Reale in Naples, Castel S. Angelo and the Etruscan Museum at Villa Giulia in Rome, Ostia Antica and Villa d'Este in Tivoli.

The nationwide Domeinca al Museo scheme, launched in 2014, is held every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's municipal museums.

This Sunday almost all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open for free, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require booking in advance.

The initiative on 4 June allows free access to all city-run museums in Rome including the Ara Pacis and the Capitoline Museums as well as the archaeological area of the Circus Maximus and the Imperial Forums, with access beside Trajan's Column.

Reservations are only required for groups, for more information see city website or tel. 060608.

Cover image: Palazzo Altemps. Photo Wanted in Rome.

JCU 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Paolo Portoghesi, Italian architect, dies at 92

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome opera house stages summer festival at Baths of Caracalla

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy to hike museum tickets by €1 to restore flood-damaged heritage

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Barberini Bees and Bernini: a Roman story

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Discover Rome's hidden architectural gems with Open House Roma 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Discover Italy's hidden historic homes and gardens

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome hosts Night of Museums on 13 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy cinemas show film charting rivalry between Borromini and Bernini

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -