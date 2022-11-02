Italy marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day on 4 November

Frecce Tricolori to fly over Rome on 4 November.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella will attend the annual ceremony at Rome’s Altare della Patria to mark national unity and the armed forces at 09.00 on Friday 4 November.

The date of the annual military ceremony coincides with the anniversary of the armistice of Villa Giusti in 1918, which ended world war one on the Italian front.

The president will lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Piazza Venezia in honour of Italy’s war dead and casualties of international peacekeeping missions.

The ceremony will include a flypast by the Italian air force’s Frecce Tricolori, a spectacular display in which the jets emit plumes of the three colours from the Italian flag.

At 08.00 the "Treno della Memoria" - tracing the final journey of the Unknown Soldier - will arrive in Rome's central Termini station where it will be met by defence minister Guido Crosetto.

The ceremonies will result in street closures, parking restrictions and traffic disruption in the area around Piazza Venezia from the early hours of 4 November, for details see the capital's mobility website.

Later on Friday President Mattarella will attend ceremonies marking the "Giorno dell'Unità nazionale e Giornata delle Forze Armate" in the southern Italian city of Bari.

Cover photo Wanted in Rome: 4 November 2022 posters on Via Marmorata, Testaccio, Rome.

