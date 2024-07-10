Italy puts seven cities on red alert for heatwave

Rome included in 'bollino rosso' heatwave warning.

Italy's health ministry has issued a red alert heatwave warning for seven Italian cities on Thursday 11 July, with high temperatures set to last for 10 days.

The cities included in the level-three weather warning are Campobasso, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Turin, Rieti, Rome and Trieste.

The 'bollino rosso' indicates emergency conditions with possible negative effects on not just the elderly, sick or very young, but also on healthy and active people.

The heatwave, driven by an African anticyclone, will bring scorching temperatures, "tropical nights" and intense humidity, a muggy midsummer air known as Afa, according to weather forecast site ilMeteo.it.

The peak of the heatwave is expected by Saturday 13 July, according to ilMeteo.it, with Sardinia and Sicily set for the highest temperatures with peaks of 42-43°C and up to 38-39°C in the south and central areas of Italy.

A level-two orange alert is in place on Wednesday in Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Viterbo.

The 'bollino arancione' indicates weather conditions that pose risks of negative effects on the elderly, sick or very young.

The health ministry recommends avoiding exposure to the sun and outdoor activity in the middle of the day, as well as advising people to drink at least 1.5 litres of water a day, eat lightly and preserve their medication properly. Dogs should be walked early in the morning and late evening.

Tourists in Rome should be aware that the city's historic fountains are off-limits, no matter how hot it gets, with fines of €450 for those caught entering the waters.

Italy has a 1500 telephone helpline in place from 09.00 to 18.00 to provide tips on how to cope with the heat as well as information about social and health services available.

For heatwave details, updated daily, see Italy's health ministry website.

Photo credit: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock.com