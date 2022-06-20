Rome tourist fined €450 for Trevi Fountain swim

Tourist handed fine for dawn dip at Rome landmark.

A 26-year-old Spanish tourist received a €450 fine after Rome police caught him in the waters of the Trevi Fountain at around 05.00 on Sunday morning.

It is the latest in a string of recent incidents involving tourists behaving badly at Rome's historic fountains, including those who attempt to emulate Anita Ekberg's classic scene from Fellini's movie La Dolce Vita.

In April Rome police fined two Dutch tourists in their 30s more than €1,000 for entering the waters of the Baroque monument which was completed in 1762.

General Info

Address Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome tourist fined €450 for Trevi Fountain swim

Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77092
Previous article Italy opens new museum of rescued treasures in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

US tourist causes €25,000 damage to Rome's Spanish Steps by throwing electric scooter
Tourism

US tourist causes €25,000 damage to Rome's Spanish Steps by throwing electric scooter

Tourists fined for throwing scooter down Rome’s Spanish Steps
Tourism

Tourists fined for throwing scooter down Rome’s Spanish Steps

Rome's Colosseum opens for moonlight tours
Tourism

Rome's Colosseum opens for moonlight tours

Tourist fined for climbing on Rome's Pantheon
Tourism

Tourist fined for climbing on Rome's Pantheon

Rome sees return of tourists frolicking at famed fountains
Tourism

Rome sees return of tourists frolicking at famed fountains

Rome tourists fined for Trevi Fountain dip
Tourism

Rome tourists fined for Trevi Fountain dip

Tourist crashes drone into Rome landmark
Tourism

Tourist crashes drone into Rome landmark

Venice to launch booking system for tourists this summer
Tourism

Venice to launch booking system for tourists this summer

Italy: Tourists hit Leaning Tower of Pisa with drone
Tourism

Italy: Tourists hit Leaning Tower of Pisa with drone

What does traveling to Italy look like in 2022
Tourism

What does traveling to Italy look like in 2022

Italy: US tourists climb into Colosseum at night to drink beer
Tourism

Italy: US tourists climb into Colosseum at night to drink beer

Rome police fine tourists for late night dip in Bernini fountain
Tourism

Rome police fine tourists for late night dip in Bernini fountain

Tourists fined for bathing in historic Rome fountain
Tourism

Tourists fined for bathing in historic Rome fountain

Pompeii to open Roman 'fast food' diner to visitors
Tourism

Pompeii to open Roman 'fast food' diner to visitors

Rome's Colosseum welcomes up to 8,000 tourists a day
Tourism

Rome's Colosseum welcomes up to 8,000 tourists a day