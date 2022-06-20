Rome tourist fined €450 for Trevi Fountain swim
Tourist handed fine for dawn dip at Rome landmark.
A 26-year-old Spanish tourist received a €450 fine after Rome police caught him in the waters of the Trevi Fountain at around 05.00 on Sunday morning.
It is the latest in a string of recent incidents involving tourists behaving badly at Rome's historic fountains, including those who attempt to emulate Anita Ekberg's classic scene from Fellini's movie La Dolce Vita.
In April Rome police fined two Dutch tourists in their 30s more than €1,000 for entering the waters of the Baroque monument which was completed in 1762.
General Info
View on Map
Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
