Rome tourists fined for Trevi Fountain dip

Italy sees return of tourists behaving badly.

Rome police fined two Dutch tourists a total of more than €1,000 for entering the waters of the Trevi Fountain on Friday afternoon.

The two men, both in their 30s, attempted unsuccesfully to evade police by mingling in the crowds, according to local media reports.

Before the covid pandemic, such behaviour at the Trevi Fountain occurred on a semi-regular basis however as tourism returns to Rome so do the negative headlines.

Over the weekend police fined an Argentinian tourist after he crashed his drone into the roof of Palazzo Venezia in the city centre, days after Mexican tourists hit the Leaning Tower of Pisa with a drone.

Although popularly associated with the iconic scene with Anita Ekberg from Fellini's classic film La dolce vita, it is forbidden to enter the waters of the Trevi Fountain.

The offence carries a fine of €450 as well as a temporary 'daspo' ban from returning to the Baroque monument which was completed in 1762.

