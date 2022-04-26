Rome's La Sapienza ranked top university in Italy

La Sapienza is 113th in the world in CWUR university rankings.

Rome's Università La Sapienza is the top university in Italy according to the 2022-23 ranking by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), a leading consulting organisation and publisher of the largest academic ranking of global universities.

The rankings, released on Friday, show that La Sapienza is in 37th place at a European level and 113th position in the world out of the approximately 20,000 higher education institutes surveyed.

The "prestigious and significant" result is a "recognition of the excellence and work of our entire community", La Sapienza rector Antonella Polimeni said in a statement released by the university.

CWUR rates world universities based on criteria including quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, and research performance.

The 2022-2023 ranking confirms the top three positions worldwide, with Harvard University in first place, followed by MIT in Boston and Stanford University.

In Italy, after Sapienza there is the University of Padua in 164th place, University of Milan (179) and University of Bologna (181).

The news comes a couple of weeks after La Sapienza confirmed its position as the top university in the world for Classical Studies and Ancient History in the 2022 edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

One of the oldest universities in the world, La Sapienza was founded by Pope Boniface VIII in 1303.

For full international university rankings see CWUR website. Photo credit: Enzoartinphotography / Shutterstock.com.