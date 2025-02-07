An Adult Study Abroad program is a wonderful way to engage in meaningful travel even once out of college. Lifelong learning means that one may be a student at any age and enjoy a full, culturally immersive experience in the culture and language of their host country.

Temple University Rome’s Adult Study Abroad program launched in 2021 and is a modified study abroad program for adult learners of all ages (without the exams and homework) but with all the same great experiential learning activities offered to Temple’s undergraduates (and more). Past participants have ranged in age from 23 to 84! Applicants need not have any prior affiliation with Temple University. This is a non-credit program for personal enrichment designed for beginners in each respective field, similar to an introductory undergraduate course (without the exams or grading!).

To ensure an authentic study abroad experience, Temple Rome’s Adult Study Abroad program is offered in either a 30-day session (Spring) or a 6-week session (Fall), allowing students to go beyond sightseeing and truly immerse themselves in Rome’s culture.

In September 2024, Temple University Rome moved its campus to a new location at Via di San Sebastianello 16 (adjacent to the Spanish Steps), a fantastic space for participants to extend their classroom into Rome’s city center.

However, the program takes participants far beyond the classroom. Experiential learning is a cornerstone of Temple University Rome’s mission, and this philosophy extends to the Adult Study Abroad program. For much of the program, Rome itself serves as the classroom, as participants explore masterworks, archaeological sites, and historic landmarks with their professors. Classes run Monday through Thursday, allowing students to travel, explore Italy or Europe over long weekends, or join optional Friday day trips or weekend excursions.

Temple Rome’s expert faculty members—the same professors who teach undergraduate courses—lead the Adult Study Abroad program, ensuring a high-level academic experience for participants.

The Adult Study Abroad program is conducted in English, except for the Italian Language and Culture class, which is offered at multiple levels to suit students’ proficiency. The base program includes:

One primary subject course ( Roma Antica, Roma Moderna, or Roma Città d’Arte )

) Italian Language and Culture class

Italian film seminar

Three-day orientation program (two days in Rome, one day in the countryside)

Each week, students can also enjoy fun, hands-on activities, such as:

Wine tastings

Homemade Italian cooking classes

Evening art tours

Pizza-making workshops

Papermaking classes

Program Focus Areas

Adult Study Abroad students can choose from three specialized tracks:

Roma Antica (Ancient Rome)

This track explores the art, architecture, and history of Ancient Rome. Students will visit sites such as the Roman Forum, the aqueducts, and Etruscan settlements, learning about the Roman Republic, the Empire, and the fall of Rome in the Medieval period.

Roma Moderna (Modern Rome)

This track examines modern Italian history, starting from the Italian Unification (Risorgimento) through World War I & II, the Fascist period, and contemporary issues like migration and politics. Students will visit key cultural and historical sites to gain a deeper understanding of modern Italian society.

Roma Città d’Arte (Rome, City of Art)

This track celebrates Rome’s artistic heritage, spanning from the Medieval period to the Renaissance and Baroque eras. Students will explore museums, churches, and working artist studios throughout the city.

Italian Language & Culture Course

Designed to enhance students’ study abroad experience, this course teaches basic vocabulary, grammar, and conversational skills while introducing them to Italian culture through hands-on activities. Weekly lessons include:

Two in-class sessions

One immersive lesson in the city (e.g., visiting a market, the opera house, or a coffee and gelato tasting)

(e.g., visiting a market, the opera house, or a coffee and gelato tasting) Conversation practice with native Italian tutors—local university students embedded in the class

Optional Short Courses & Excursions

Students can further customize their experience with optional short courses such as:

Neighborhoods of Modern Rome

Artists and Artisans

Printmaking

Art & Food

Invisible Rome: Migration and Identity in Contemporary Italy

Additionally, students may add optional Friday excursions (1-3 per session), taking day trips outside of Rome with a Temple Rome faculty member. Optional weekend excursions are also available and include transportation, hotel, guided tours, and meals.

For example, a past Palermo trip paired with the Roma Moderna course focused on anti-mafia efforts—an experience that goes far beyond the typical tourist itinerary.

Application Deadlines

The Priority Deadline for Fall 2025 is May 15, 2025. Applications are processed on a rolling basis (no application fee). Final enrollment closes July 1, 2025.

A Student’s Perspective

Susan Cohen, a Temple University alumna and participant in the inaugural program, shared:

"This is the perfect program for someone who is intellectually curious, open to new experiences, or eager to discover new ways of learning and looking at the world… We walked through the city—through what we were studying, immersed in the culture, and learned enough Italian to feel like we belonged. I also had many opportunities to do things that I don’t normally do… This program gives you a different angle based on what you already know. It helps you expand your world. And it’s a different perspective studying as an adult."

Watch the Program Overview Here:

YouTube Video

Apply Now:

Temple University Rome – Adult Study Abroad