How to get to Stadio Olimpico in Rome

A quick guide on how to get to Rome's Olympic Stadium.

The Stadio Olimpico, Rome's largest sports facility, is part of the Foro Italico sporting complex in the north of the Italian capital.

The 72,000-seater stadium on Viale dei Gladiatori is home to local football clubs AS Roma and Lazio, Italy's national athletics team, and the Italian national rugby union squad.

The landmark sporting facility hosts major events throughout the year, including Serie A football matches, Six Nations rugby games and the Golden Gala track and field event, as well as summer concerts by international music acts.

How to get to Stadio Olimpico using public transport

From Termini station, take the Metro A line in the direction of Battistini, getting out at Ottaviano (6 stops away, in the Vatican area). From there take the No. 32 bus to Piazzale della Farnesina and make the short walk to the stadium.

Alternatively take the Metro A line in the direction of Battistini and get out at Flaminio (4 stops) then take the No. 2 tram to its terminus at Piazza Mancini (7 stops). From there cross over the Ponte Duca d'Aosta bridge to the stadium.

Getting to Stadio Olimpico by foot

The stadium is located around six km from the centre of Rome, or about four km from the Ottaviano area. It is roughly a 40-minute walk from Flaminio.

Taxi

Visitors to Rome who wish to reach the stadium by taxi are advised to give themselves plenty of time and not leave it until the last minute as traffic can be heavy on match days. The city's main taxi companies are 063570 and 060609. Rome taxi cooperative Samarcanda (065551) is known for its excellent customer service.

Sustainable transport

Other options include car-sharing companies such as Enjoy, electric motorcycle sharing outfits like eCooltra and Zig Zag, or electric scooter and bicycle sharing operators such as Lime and Helbiz. The stadium has nearby parking facilities for bicycles.

Useful apps

Handy transport apps in Rome include journey-planners Moovit and MooneyGo! (MyCicero). The city's public transport company is ATAC, with traffic news available on the municipal mobility website.

A brief history of the Stadio Olimpico

The stadium's history dates back to 1928 when construction began on a smaller structure – known as the Stadio dei Cipressi – built on the same site in what was then known as the Foro Mussolini, rechristened the Foro Italico after world war two.

In 1940 the war interrupted efforts to add a second tier of stairs to the stadium which reopened in 1953 in time to host the 1960 Olympic Games.

The stadium's last major restyling took place in the 1980s while in 2008 a further restructuring effort saw the facility upgraded to "elite" status by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

One of the highest-profile events held at the Rome stadium after the 1960 Olympics was the 1990 World Cup final when West Germany beat Argentina 1-0.

Photo credit: PhotoLondonUK / Shutterstock.com.