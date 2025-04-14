17 C
Sport

Lazio-Roma derby marred by pre-match violence in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy's interior minister slams Rome violence.

The highly-anticipated derby between rivals AS Roma and Lazio at Rome's Olympic Stadium on Sunday afternoon ended in a 1-1 draw but was marred by pre-match violence.

Clashes broke out at Ponte Milvio when hundreds of hardcore ultrà Lazio fans fired glass bottles and stones at riot police who responded with tear gas and water cannon.

There were 13 police officers injured in the violence which was condemned by Italy's interior minister Matteo Piantedosi as "shameful attacks by criminals" whose behaviour was "disgraceful and unacceptable".

In a post on X, Piantedosi expressed solidarity with the police and said that in addition to the recently passed security decree, the government is "determined to carry out any further measure necessary" to guarantee the safety of officers.

The controversial security decree, approved earlier this month, aims to increase penalties for those who attack law enforcement and enhances legal protections for security forces.

Italy's deputy premier and transport minister Matteo Salvini posted footage of the clashes on X with the comment: "Scenes of urban violence that have nothing to do with sport: these are not fans, but criminals. Solidarity with the injured officers."

Police launched an investigation into the clashes in an attempt to identify those responsible, including the possible role of foreign ultrà supporters linked to the fanbases of both Lazio and Roma.

The derby, the second this season, saw Alessio Romagnoli score for Lazio before Matias Soulé equalised for Roma.

The draw keeps Lazio sixth in the table, two points above Roma.

Photo Il Fatto Quotidiano

