  3. Italy to host three Six Nations 2025 rugby matches in Rome
News Sport

Italy to host three Six Nations 2025 rugby matches in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Azzurri to face Wales, France and Ireland in Rome.

Italy will play three home games in the 2025 edition of the annual Six Nations rugby union championship which kicks off on 31 January and ends on 15 March.

The Azzurri will face Wales on Saturday 8 February at 15.15, France on Sunday 23 February at 16.00, and defending champions Ireland on Saturday 15 March at 15.15.

All three Italy matches will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The 15-match tournament - contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales - will see Italy play two away games: against Scotland in Murrayfield on 1 February and against England in Twickenham on 9 March.

All sides will try to avoid being handed the dreaded "wooden spoon" - for finishing in last place - which last year went to Wales.

For full details of the 2025 tournament, including tickets, see the websites of the Six Nations and the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR).

Cover image: Italy's Federico Ruzza during the Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on 9 March 2024. Photo credit: Pennacchio Emanuele / Shutterstock.com.

