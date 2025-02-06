Rome museums free for Six Nations ticket holders

Italy's rugby federation partners with city and state museums in Rome.

Rugby fans with tickets for the 2025 Six Nations tournament in Rome will have free admission to 25 museums in the capital on the weekends that Italy hosts three home games.

To gain access to the 25 sites, which include both city and state museums, visitors must present their ticket for the Six Nations match being played that weekend at the Stadio Olimpico.

The initiative, whose title IV Tempo Rugby e Cultura is a play on the “third half” so beloved of rugby fans, follows an agreement between Italy's rugby federation, the city of Rome and Italian culture ministry.

The first edition takes place on the weekend of the Italy vs Wales match (8 February), followed by the weekends when the Azzurri take on France (23 February) and defending champions Ireland (15 March).

The 10 participating state-run museums can be visited by Six Nations ticket holders for free on match weekends (from Friday to Saturday) are the following:

Galleria Corsini

Galleria Spada

Museo Boncompagni Ludovisi

Museo oelle Civiltà

Museo Henrik Christian Andersen

National Museum of Musical Instruments

National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia

Palazzo Barberini

Palazzo Venezia

Baths of Caracalla

The following are the 15 municipal museums participating in the Six Nations initiative (Saturday and Sunday):

Centrale Montemartini

Museum of the Forma Urbis

Circus Maximus Archaeological Area

Trajan's Markets

Capitoline Museums

Museum of Rome in Trastevere

Sacred Area of ​​Largo Argentina

Museum of Rome - Palazzo Braschi

Municipal Gallery of Modern Art

Ara Pacis Museum

Zoology Museum

Villa Torlonia – Casino Nobile, Casino dei Principi, Casina delle Civette and Serra Moresca

This year Italy is celebrating 25 years in the Six Nations after joining England, France, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the rugby union championship in 2000.

For details of the museum initiative see Italian rugby federation website.

Photo credit: Pennacchio Emanuele / Shutterstock.com.