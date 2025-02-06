Rome museums free for Six Nations ticket holders

Italy's rugby federation partners with city and state museums in Rome.
Rugby fans with tickets for the 2025 Six Nations tournament in Rome will have free admission to 25 museums in the capital on the weekends that Italy hosts three home games.
To gain access to the 25 sites, which include both city and state museums, visitors must present their ticket for the Six Nations match being played that weekend at the Stadio Olimpico.
The initiative, whose title IV Tempo Rugby e Cultura is a play on the “third half” so beloved of rugby fans, follows an agreement between Italy's rugby federation, the city of Rome and Italian culture ministry.
The first edition takes place on the weekend of the Italy vs Wales match (8 February), followed by the weekends when the Azzurri take on France (23 February) and defending champions Ireland (15 March).
The 10 participating state-run museums can be visited by Six Nations ticket holders for free on match weekends (from Friday to Saturday) are the following:
Galleria Corsini
Galleria Spada
Museo Boncompagni Ludovisi
Museo oelle Civiltà
Museo Henrik Christian Andersen
National Museum of Musical Instruments
National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia
Palazzo Barberini
Palazzo Venezia
Baths of Caracalla
The following are the 15 municipal museums participating in the Six Nations initiative (Saturday and Sunday):
Centrale Montemartini
Museum of the Forma Urbis
Circus Maximus Archaeological Area
Trajan's Markets
Capitoline Museums
Museum of Rome in Trastevere
Sacred Area of Largo Argentina
Museum of Rome - Palazzo Braschi
Municipal Gallery of Modern Art
Ara Pacis Museum
Zoology Museum
Villa Torlonia – Casino Nobile, Casino dei Principi, Casina delle Civette and Serra Moresca
This year Italy is celebrating 25 years in the Six Nations after joining England, France, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the rugby union championship in 2000.
For details of the museum initiative see Italian rugby federation website.
Photo credit: Pennacchio Emanuele / Shutterstock.com.
