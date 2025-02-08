Italy fails to back ICC after Trump sanctions

79 member states sign a declaration of support for the ICC however Italy is not one of them.

Italy declined to join 79 other countries in signing a joint declaration of support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday after US president Donald Trump imposed sanctions on its staff.

The declaration by two thirds of member states reaffirmed their "continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the ICC,” describing the court as "a vital pillar of the international justice system" that ensures accountability for the most serious international crimes and justice for victims.

The declaration said that Trump's sanctions would "severely undermine all situations currently under investigation as the Court may have to close its field offices" and that such measures "increase the risk of impunity for the most serious crimes and threaten to erode the international rule of law, which is crucial for promoting global order and security."

Sanctions

The move came the day after Trump signed an executive order imposing financial sanctions and visa restrictions against ICC staff, accusing the court of improperly targeting the US and Israel.

Trump announced the sanctions after hosting Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

Last November the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant, along with Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The arrest warrants relate to the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023 and Israel's war in Gaza.

On Thursday the White House condemned the ICC's "shameful moral equivalency" between Israel and Hamas, accusing the UN-backed court of setting "a dangerous precedent" that threatened to "infringe upon the sovereignty of the United States".

Established in 2022, pursuant to the Rome Statue in 1998, the ICC counts 125 member states around the world however the US and Israel do not recognise its authority.

Almasri case

Italy's failure to sign the declaration of support comes amid rising tensions between Rome and the ICC over the case of Libyan police chief Osama Almasri, wanted by The Hague-based court over alleged crimes including murder, rape and torture.

Almasri was arrested in Italy last month before being unexpectedly released and repatriated to Libya, with the Italian government claiming that the ICC arrest warrant was flawed.

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has said that the ICC should be investigated over its handling of the Almasri case.

The declaration of support for the ICC was signed by a majority of EU countries including Germany, France and Spain, as well as the UK.

In addition to Italy, EU countries who chose not to sign the declaration included Hungary and the Czech Republic.

