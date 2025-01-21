Italy's rugby team celebrates 25 years in Six Nations

Six Nations 2025 launches at Rome's Colosseum.

The 2025 edition of the Six Nations launched in Rome on Tuesday to mark 25 years since Italy was added to the Five Nations rugby union championship in 2000.

The captains and coaches of the Six Nations teams - England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales - marked the milestone by uniting to launch this year's event at the Colosseum in Rome.

Andrea Duodo, president of the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR), describes 5 February 2000 as "an unforgettable date for every Italian rugby player, a day that changed our sport in Italy forever."

Duodo said the Azzurri have experienced "25 exciting years, even if not always easy, with days to forget and others that we will remember for a lifetime."

The FIR president singled out Italian rugby legend Sergio Parisse whose 69 appearances make him the most-capped player ever in the more than 140-year history of the rugby tournament.

"I don't want to ruin the surprise for our fans" - Duodo said - "but we will find [Parisse] again on 23 February in Rome against France for the greeting he deserves from his people."

Last year the Azzurri achieved their best ever result in the tournament, clocking up 11 points thanks to wins against Scotland and Wales, and a draw with France, significantly changing the way the team is seen internationally.

Italian rugby captain Michele Lamaro expressed optimism about the upcoming Six Nations during the presentation in Rome on Tuesday.

“There are a lot of expectations on us, other teams look at us differently now” - Lamaro told reporters - "We have to focus on ourselves, on what we can do to improve, gain confidence and try to improve day by day."

Italy will host three home games in Rome's Olympic Stadium as part of the annual 15-match championship, which kicks off on 31 January and ends on 15 March.

The Azzurri will face Wales on 8 February, France on 23 February and defending champions Ireland on 15 March, with away games against Scotland on 1 February and England on 9 March.

Around 185 million viewers in 64 countries tuned in to watch last year's Six Nations matches, with four million followers on social media generating 615 million video views and almost 300,000 fans participating in the Fantasy Rugby digital platform.

Meanwhile for those in Rome who wish to see the Six Nations trophy in person, it will be on display at the Scholars Lounge Irish pub on Via del Plebiscito on Tuesday 21 January at 18.00.

For full details of the 2025 tournament see the websites of the Six Nations and FIR.

Photo: Federazione Italiana Rugby - Six Nations