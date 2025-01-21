10.6 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 21 January 2025
Italy's news in English
News Travel

ITA Airways to resume flights between Italy and Israel

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Move follows Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza.

ITA Airways on Monday said it will resume flights between Rome's Fiumicino and Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airports from 1 February, after the ceasefire in Gaza came into force.

The Italian flag carrier will initially offer one daily flight in both directions, with night flights scheduled to resume from 16 February.

The move comes as German airline Lufthansa, which last week acquired a minority stake in ITA Airways, said it would also resume flights to and from Tel Aviv on 1 February.

Photo credit: alexanderon / Shutterstock.com.

