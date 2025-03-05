How to travel to the UK from Italy with ETA

How does ETA work and what to travellers from Italy need to do .

The United Kingdom opened the application process for its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to citizens from European countries, including Italy, on Wednesday 5 March.

With effect from 2 April 2025, EU citizens, including Italians, will be required to have an ETA to enter the UK. It costs £10, roughly €12.

Similar to the ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) in the United States, the ETA is valid for two years and allows a person to stay in the UK for a total of six months.

How does it work?

The authorisation request can be made either through the UK ETA app or on the official website gov.uk. However, be careful not to end up on unauthorised websites.

Once the profile is created, the required information must be entered, starting with the passport details. It is also possible to apply on behalf of other people.

The request is usually processed within three working days, so the ETA should be requested at least three days before the trip. An email will confirm whether the application has been approved.

However, note that if the passport linked to the permit expires before the two-year validity of the ETA, the authorisation to enter the UK will also expire.

For full details see gov.uk website.