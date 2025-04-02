Vatican marks 20 years since death of Pope John Paul II

Italy premier Meloni pays tribute to late pontiff.

The Vatican will mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Pope Saint John Paul II with a Mass in St Peter's Basilica on Wednesday 2 April at 15.00.

The Mass, which will be presided over by the Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, is open to everyone and no tickets are required.

Pope Francis, recovering from his recent five-week hospitalisation for double pneumonia, has sent his best wishes to those taking part in the commemorations, which include a prayer vigil in St Peter's Square on Wednesday evening at 21.00.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to the late Polish pontiff, writing on X: "I am honoured to have met and known such an extraordinary figure who with his life, his actions and his example shaped the 20th century and changed history."

Born in Wadowice on 18 May 1920, Karol Wojtyła became Pope John Paul II on 16 October 1978, following the death of John Paul I, who served only 33 days as pope.

The first non-Italian pope in four centuries, John Paul II served for 27 years, until his death on 2 April 2005 at the age of 84.

Around four million people flocked to Rome to attend his funeral or watch it on giant television screens placed around the city.

John Paul II was beatified by his successor Pope Benedict XVI on 1 May 2011 and canonised by Pope Francis on 27 April 2014.

Two decades after his death, postcards and calendars of JP II are still on sale in souvenir shops in Rome.