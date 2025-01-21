Duran Duran to play two concerts at the Circus Maximus in Rome

Band to perform in Rome, Bari and Milan in June 2025.

Duran Duran, the iconic British band that redefined pop music in the 1980s, will perform four concerts in Italy this summer including a double date at the Circus Maximus in Rome.

The synth-pop group, famed for massive international hits including The Wild Boys, Rio, Girls on Film, Hungry Like a Wolf and The Reflex, will come to Italy in June as part of a European tour.

The band will play at the Circus Maximus on 15 and 16 June, followed by concerts in Bari on 18 June and in Milan on 20 June where they will headline i-Days at San Siro.

One of the biggest pop groups of the 1980s, Duran Duran achieved global fame thanks to their catchy chart-topping hits, fuelled by slick music videos that reached even bigger audiences with the newly-launched MTV.

The band first played in Italy at the Sanremo Music Festival 40 years ago, while their last performance on Italian soil was a concert at Rome's Stadio Flaminio in 1987.

Duran Duran fans in Italy can expect Simon Le Bon, Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor to perform their best-loved anthems from the 1980s as well as a selection from their most recent album, Danse Macabre.

Tickets for the Duran Duran concerts in Italy go on sale online at www.vivoconcerti.com from Friday 24 January at 10.00, and at authorised sales points from 29 January, also at 10.00.

Duran Duran are among the first bands announced on the summer 2025 concert programme at the Circus Maximus, alongside Italian acts Zucchero and Gigi d'Alessio.

In recent years the ancient Roman venue has hosted live shows by Bruce Springsteen, Guns N' Roses, David Gilmour and Travis Scott.

Photo credit: L Paul Mann / Shutterstock.com.