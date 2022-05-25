Bruce Springsteen returns to Rome's Circus Maximus with 2023 concert

The Boss will play three concerts in Italy in 2023: Ferrara, Rome and Monza.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to Italy in 2023 with three concerts on a 19-date tour of Europe.

In between concerts in Ferrara on 18 May and Monza on 25 July, The Boss will return to the stage in the Circus Maximus in Rome on 21 May.

The American rock star, 72, played a sold-out show in the prestigious Roman venue in 2016 and next year's concert will be his tenth in the Italian capital.

The European tour will be the first time that Springsteen and the E Street Band hit the road together since 2017, with the first stop in Barcelona on 28 April and the last concert in Monza.

"After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year" - Springsteen said in a statement - "And I'm looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year - and beyond."

In Ferrara The Boss will perform at the Giorgio Bassani Urban Park and the Monza venue will be the Prato della Gerascia at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

Tickets go on sale at 10.00 on Thursday 26 May (for Ferrara and Rome) and at 10.00 on Tuesday 31 May (for Monza) via the TicketOne, Vivaticket Italia and Ticketmaster Italia websites.

In addition to the Springsteen concert in 2016, the Circus Maximus hosted The Rolling Stones in 2014 and this summer the venue will stage sold-out shows by Vasco Rossi and Måneskin.

