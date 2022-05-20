Jurassic World Dominion comes to Baths of Caracalla in Rome

Visitors to Terme di Caracalla can enjoy an immersive "Jurassic experience" next weekend.

The Baths of Caracalla in Rome is set to host the dinosaurs from Jurassic World Dominion on the weekend of 28-29 May ahead of the movie's release in Italian cinemas on 2 June.

The event, organised by Universal Pictures International Italy in collaboration with Fondazione Cinema per Roma and Alice nella città, will allow the public to interact with the dinosaurs in the Roman archaeological site.

Organisers say that visitors to the family-friendly event will be welcomed by paleontologists who will invite them to join an excavation in search of dinosaur fossils and enjoy a "Jurassic experience."

This is the first in a series of events dedicated to the new movie to be held in other landmark venues in Rome throughout the summer.

For details see Fondazione Cinema per Roma website.

General Info

Address Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

