Enzo Ferrari movie to start filming in Italy in May

Adam Driver to star as Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann biopic.

Filming of a new Hollywood movie dedicated to the life of Italian motor racing icon and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari is set to get underway in Modena, northern Italy, in May of this year.

The film will be directed by Michael Mann and will star Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari and Penelope Cruz as his wife Laura, with Shailene Woodley playing the role of Enzo's mistress Lina Lardi.

It will be a return to Italy for Driver who played Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott's blockbuster House of Gucci last year.

Christian Bale was first mentioned in lead role for the Ferrari movie, then Hugh Jackman was reportedly chosen before eventually being replaced by Driver.

The film will be set in the summer of 1957 amid Ferrari's bankruptcy concerns, his crumbling marriage and the tragedy of losing his son Dino at 24.

Against this dramatic backdrop, Ferrari made the doomed decision to enter that year's fateful Mille Miglia car race across Italy.

The film has been in the works for the last two decades and is described by its director as a "passion project".

With a script by the late Troy Kennedy-Martin (who wrote the screenplay for The Italian Job in 1969), the movie is inspired by the 1991 book Ferrari – The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine by Brock Yates.

Known in Italy as "il Drake", Enzo Ferrari died in 1988 aged 90.

