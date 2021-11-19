House of Gucci hits Italy cinemas for Christmas

Gucci movie was filmed in Rome, Milan and Lake Como.

House of Gucci, the new blockbuster movie by director Ridley Scott, will be released in Italian cinemas on 16 December, just in time for the Christmas holiday season.

The film tells the remarkable story of Patrizia Reggiani who was convicted of arranging the assassination in 1995 of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, of the famed fashion dynasty.

American singer and actress Lady Gaga plays the part of Reggiani who was dubbed "The Black Widow" during her high-profile trial. She served 18 years for her crime and was released in 2016.

Adam Driver stars alongside Lady Gaga as Maurizio Gucci and the film also features Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

Scott's bling-filled extravaganza, which tells a tale of betrayal, decadence and revenge, was filmed on location in Rome, Milan and Lake Como earlier this year.

The story is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

The movie is the second cinematic outing for Lady Gaga after A Star is Born, for which she earned a best actress nomination and won an Oscar for penning the film's hit song Shallow.

Gaga, who is of Italian heritage, has described House of Gucci as "a love letter to Italy" and she is widely tipped to get an Oscar nomination for best lead actress.