Lady Gaga speaks up for Italy's LGBTQ community

Star attracts record TV audience in Italy as Gucci film set to hit Italian cinemas on 16 December.

Lady Gaga, in Italy to promote the House of Gucci movie, has described the Italian senate's recent defeat of the anti-homophobia Zan bill as a "total disaster."

The American singer and actress, who is of Italian heritage, was speaking as a guest of the prime-time television show Che Tempo Che Fa which drew a record 3.6 million viewers on Sunday night.

The show's presenter Fabio Fazio showed Lady Gaga footage of her hit song Born This Way being sung by a crowd during a Milan protest against the failed legislation which sought to make violence against LGBTQ+ people and disabled people, as well as misogyny, a hate crime.

“I just want to say something to the LGBTQ+ community in Italy - you are the bravest, you are the kindest, you are an inspiration. For this to happen is a total disaster" - an emotional Lady Gaga said - "You deserve to be protected at all costs, like every human being on Earth. I will always write music for you, but more importantly, I will speak up for you."

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci

House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Lady Gaga as 'Black Widow' Patrizia Reggiani who was jailed for organising the 1995 murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, played in the movie by Adam Driver.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, attended the Italian premiere of the blockbuster in Milan on Saturday night ahead of its cinema release on 16 December, describing the film as "a love letter to Italy and a message of profound respect for your culture".

House of Gucci - which also features Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons - was filmed on location in Rome, Milan and Lake Como earlier this year.

The film is tipped to pick up several Oscar nominations, including for Gaga as lead actress, a prospect the star says would be "a great honour."