Where are the Best Bars in Italy?

Seven bars in Italy make the Top 100 global list: four in Rome, three in Milan.

Rome's Drink Kong has been ranked in 10th place in the global Top 500 Bars 2021, a major achievement for a bar that opened just three years ago.

The news is the latest success for the 'instinct' cocktail bar which is located in Rome's Monti district and is fronted by the legendary Italian-Irish bartender Patrick Pistolesi.

Paying tribute to Drink Kong's "strong and cohesive" team, Pistolesi told local media: "We hope to be able to look to the future and keep up with the times, to continue hosting everyone at our counter: from the bricklayer to the head of state".

The global rankings by 'Le Cocktail Connoisseur' are based on an algorithm that gathers thousands of data, including publications, online reviews and internet search engine results, in over 20 languages.

Drink Kong is described as "inspired by futuristic Japanese/Blade Runner style, with neon lights, arcade games and a bar that pushes the boundaries of flavour."

Drink Kong in Rome

There are a total of seven Italian bars in the first 100 of the Top 500 Bars 2021 list which, for a second year in a row, is headed by The Connaught Bar in London.

In addition to Drink Kong there are three other Roman bars in the top 100: Freni e Frizioni in 25th place; Jerry Thomas Speakeasy in 27th position; and The Court overlooking the Colosseum in 49th place.

There were also three bars in Milan: 1930 (69th place) BackDoor 43 (74th position) and Ceresio 7 (100th place).

The Top 500 Bars list also features Turin, Verona, Florence, Naples, Sorrento, Bari, Lecce and Siracusa.

There are five cocktail bars in Florence: there is Rasputin (226th place), Mad Souls & Spirits (442), Manifattura (452), Move on (455) and the Atrium Bar at Four Seasons (484).

In Naples there is L'Antiquario (231) and Archivio Storico (483). Lecce has Quanto Basta (243); Sorrento has Dry Martini (307); Verona has The Soda Jerk (329); and Bari has Speakeasy Bari (369).