Aperitivo in Rome: Freni e Frizioni

Freni e Frizioni is a popular venue for aperitivi in Rome.

Located a few steps away from Piazza Trilussa in the Trastevere quarter, Freni e Frizioni was once a garage - its name means "Brakes and Clutches".

These days it houses a trendy bar and is a popular meeting place in the evenings, with the crowd often spilling outside into the piazza.

Simply furnished with salvaged furniture, it is known for its cocktail selection - it also stocks wine and beer - as well as its abundant buffet aperitivo which has a heavy emphasis on vegetarian cuisine.

General Info

Address Via del Politeama, 4, 00153 Roma, Italia
Phone number 0645497499
Website http://www.freniefrizioni.com/

View on Map

