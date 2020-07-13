Where to enjoy a tasty gluten free menu: Trinity College Pub

Trinity College Pub is a popular venue located in central Rome between Trevi Fountain and Pantheon, offering a new exciting completely gluten free menu, a wide selection of draft beers, cocktails, frozen cocktails, live sports and music.

Aperitivo is also served from 18h00. A perfect place for a break when walking around the historical center, refresh with the air conditioning, or if you prefer enjoy our open patio.

Right now the ZTL  (the restricted traffic area is open all day) so you can easily reach it even by car.

Trinity College Irish Pub is placed in a unique Liberty style building, furnished with typical mahogany wood, reconstructing some details of the magnificent Trinity College in Dublin, it’s located in the heart of the Roman Historical Centre. Only a couple of minutes from Trevi Fountain, Pantheon and Piazza Venezia, ten minutes from Spanish Steps and the famous fashion district of Via Condotti.We have 13 different beers on tap, a wide selection of cocktails, wines, long drinks, frozen cocktails, check the drink menu section for more details

Our kitchen is open everyday till midnight, Friday and Saturday til 01.00, you can enjoy our food inside refreshing yourself with our A/C our outside in our nice open patio.  Check the food menu section on our website for our Gluten Free culinary specialties.

We have three maxi screen on both floors where we show all major sports events, with the opportunity to book a table to watch your favorite sport whilst having dinner. Free Wi-Fi available

Every night we have different Dj’s playing music.

Open:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday  18.00-02.00

Friday  18.00-03.00

Saturday  12.00-03.00

Sunday 12.00-02.00

Monday closed

Tel Reservations  +39 066786472

Address:  Via del Collegio Romano 6   Rome

Website:  www.trinity-rome.com

Address Via del Collegio Romano, 6, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Phone number +39 066786472
Website www.trinity-rome.com
Where to enjoy a tasty gluten free menu: Trinity College Pub

Via del Collegio Romano, 6, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
