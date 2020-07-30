Galleria Sciarra was built between 1885 and 1888 as part of surge of development following Rome's designation as capital of a united Italy in 1870.
Prince Maffeo Sciarra, owner of the prime property near the Trevi Fountain, commissioned the architect Giulio De Angelis to design the glass-domed structure as a fashionable shopping centre.The building no longer functions in its original role but Giuseppe Cellini's magnificent Art Nouveau frescoes surrounding the interior courtyard can still be enjoyed.Galleria Sciarra is open as a public pedestrian thoroughfare, during office hours, with entrances on Via Marco Minghetti and Piazza dell'Oratorio.
General Info
Address Via Santa Maria in Via, 30-31, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
View on Map
Rome's Galleria Sciarra
Via Santa Maria in Via, 30-31, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
