Giordano Bruno looms over Campo de' Fiori in central Rome.
Giordano Bruno was a 16th-century friar, philosopher, mathematician, poet and astrologer.
The Roman Inquisition found him guilty of denying several core Catholic doctrines and he was burned at the stake in Campo de' Fiori on 17 February 1600.
Today a bronze statue of a hooded Bruno acts as a popular meeting place in the centre of the square.
In recent years the Vatican has softened its stance on Bruno, falling just short of a full pardon.
General Info
Address Piazza Campo de' Fiori, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Giordano Bruno statue in Rome
Piazza Campo de' Fiori, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
