Spring cherry blossoms at EUR lake in Rome

Each spring many Romans mark the Japanese tradition of hanami, an ancient custom of admiring the beauty of cherry blossoms, in the park at the laghetto in EUR.

In 1959 Japan donated 2,500 cherry trees to Italy to decorate the lake in the southern EUR suburb.

The blossoming period is generally from mid-March until the start of April when the flowering trees begin to lose their blossoms.

While there, don't forget to pay a visit to the nearby waterfall gardens.

General Info

Address Passeggiata del Giappone, 00144 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

