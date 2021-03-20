Spring cherry blossoms at EUR lake in Rome
Each spring many Romans mark the Japanese tradition of hanami, an ancient custom of admiring the beauty of cherry blossoms, in the park at the laghetto in EUR.
In 1959 Japan donated 2,500 cherry trees to Italy to decorate the lake in the southern EUR suburb.
The blossoming period is generally from mid-March until the start of April when the flowering trees begin to lose their blossoms.
While there, don't forget to pay a visit to the nearby waterfall gardens.
General Info
View on Map
Spring cherry blossoms at EUR lake in Rome
Passeggiata del Giappone, 00144 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Business Development Specialist - Native German and native Norwegian speakers!
Cozy 2-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere
Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio