Tarot sculpture garden in Tuscany

Tarot-inspired sculpture garden by Niki de Saint Phalle is two hours north of Rome.

The Tarot Garden, or Giardino dei Tarocchi, is a sculpture park containing 22 monumental sculptures based on the esoteric tarot, created by the French artist Niki de Saint Phalle, at Pescia Fiorentina, in the Capalbio area of southern Tuscany. 
Located about 100 km north-west of Rome near the coast, the garden is sited over Etruscan ruins, its giant "monsters" constructed of reinforced concrete and covered with mirrors and ceramic mosaic. Saint Phalle worked on the park for two decades, from the 1970s, and the project ended when she died in 2002. 
The garden has been open to the public since 1998 and can be visited daily from 1 April until 15 October, from 14.30 to 19.30. For full details about the sculpture park, including its history, ticket prices, directions and information on group tours, see website.

General Info

Address Località, Str. Garavicchio, 2, 58011 Pescia Fiorentina GR, Italy
Website http://ilgiardinodeitarocchi.it/en/

View on Map

Tarot sculpture garden in Tuscany

Località, Str. Garavicchio, 2, 58011 Pescia Fiorentina GR, Italy
