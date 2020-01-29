Rome's doll hospital

Rome workshop has been fixing antique dolls for decades.

Fascinating but also slightly creepy, this otherworldly workshop in central Rome has specialised in the repair of antique dolls for more than 60 years.

Ancient dolls are brought back to life at the Restauri Artistici Squatriti whose dusty windows are stacked full of the heads, limbs and bodies of dismembered dolls.

The tiny, cluttered workshop, located near Piazza del Popolo on a corner of Via Ripetta, has an air of magic about it and is reminiscent of another era.

Its window display, which has seen it referred to as the "little shop of horrors", has been known to make unsuspecting passersby literally jump with fright.

However the workshop continues to attract collectors and antique dealers from all over the world, keen to avail of the Squatriti family's expertise in the almost-lost art of mending broken dolls, porcelain and antique toys.

Photo Wanted in Rome