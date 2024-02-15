5.7 C
Yellow pages Curiosities

Fairytale and fantasy: Rome's Coppedè quarter

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Coppedè contains a magical mix of architectural styles.

Rome's little-known Coppedè quarter, part of the Trieste district, is marked by an eclectic and original mixture of architectural styles and building materials. 

The neighbourhood was designed largely by Florentine architect Gino Coppedè (1866-1927) who incorporated a surreal melting pot of mediaeval, Renaissance, Art Deco and Liberty (Italian Art Nouveau) influences into his plans.

The district's richly-decorated buildings are adorned with fantastic balustrades, friezes, columns and arches, and were built between 1913 and 1926.

Highlights include the three Villini delle Fate, or fairy houses, in Piazza Mincio, the Palazzina del Ragno (spider building), and the Fontana delle Rane (Fountain of the Frogs) which gained fame after the Beatles jumped into it after a concert at the nearby Piper Club in 1965.

