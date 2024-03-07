Choosing the High School...

An important moment for the future educational and working career of every student. A future increasingly characterized by the need to fully understand international contexts.



High School enrollments at the Acorn International School of Rome are open until April, a unique opportunity for students to access high quality but affordable international education. The school is located in the Vejo Park, northern Rome.

Acorn International School is the campus of the future for the new generations, characterized by a mix of nature and cutting-edge technologies, an international bilingual school immersed in the greenery of the Vejo Park in Northern Rome. The school currently has more than 350 students aged 3 to 18 with a "dual-curriculum" training offer that combines the best of the Italian ministerial curriculum with the English one.

Acorn is a foreign school recognized by the Ministry of Education, accredited by Cambridge and partner of Oxford University's OUP for the professional development of teachers, the English curriculum and online learning. Furthermore, Acorn International School has been selected to launch the pilot project Moonshot! made by NASA's Houston Space Center. The program will allow students to learn, from multiple scientific points of view, aby aspect of the aerospace missions that NASA is currently carrying out.

Choosing a high school is a very important and crucial moment in the life of every student. At Acorn International School students can access a unique and stimulating educational offer. Its unique international program hosts children from all over the world, also promoting the knowledge of different cultures. At Acorn, we strive to cultivate a stimulating educational environment that fosters curiosity, critical thinking, and a deep passion for learning.

The strength of the Acorn International School's educational offering is the engaging experience that integrates courses and programs that take inspiration from all over the world and involve the student at 360°. This cultural background allows Acorn students to access the best Italian and foreign universities including Imperial College London, University of California, Bocconi University, LUISS, ESCP Paris, Trinity College Dublin, Newcastle University, Polytechnic of Milan and Turin and Durham University.

Our High School is constantly evolving to meet the needs and requirements of its students and to prepare them for the challenges of tomorrow.