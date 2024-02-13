7.7 C
Tue, 13 February 2024
Rome International Elementary School was founded in 1988. The Middle School was opened in 2001 and the High School was inaugurated in 2007. With students from nursery (16 months) to Year 13, we have an enrolment of nearly 500. 

At RIS, we pride ourselves on offering a rewarding education that goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the classroom. As an International Baccalaureate World School, and the only school in Rome offering the Primary Years Programme and Diploma Programme,  our commitment to providing an inclusive and holistic approach to learning ensures that our students are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in their personal and academic journeys. 

RIS is a member of Globeducate and part of their premium group, ICS. One of the distinguishing aspects of being a part of the Globeducate family is the wide range of opportunities for students to experience real-world learning. We believe in taking education outdoors and offer exciting avenues for students to explore and connect with the natural environment around them. From outdoor classroom sessions in our school woods to engaging with organizations like WWF and Eco Schools, our students gain a deeper appreciation for the world they inhabit. They also embark on enriching day trips and immersive residential trips that foster a sense of adventure, independence, and global awareness.

Our Open Days are a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a school tour, meet students and teachers, and get a taste of school life. You are also welcome to book a visit with our Admissions team.

General Info

Address Rome International School, Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, Roma, RM, Italia
Phone number 0684482650
Website http://www.romeinternationalschool.it

View on Map

Rome International School

Rome International School, Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, Roma, RM, Italia

