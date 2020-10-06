Coppedè: Rome restores the Fountain of the Frogs

Rome restores the Fontana delle Rane in the Coppedè quarter.

Rome has restored the Fountain of the Frogs, a whimsical landmark in the architecturally fascinating quarter of Coppedè, part of the capital's Trieste suburb.

As its name suggests, the Fontana delle Rane is adorned with 12 frogs and is located in Piazza Mincio in the heart of Coppedè.

The fountain before the restoration

In recent years the fountain had fallen into serious disrepair and this was its first extensive restoration project since the monument's inauguration in 1924.

In addition to removing vegetation and smog damage, restorers were tasked with chipping off huge limescale deposits, up to 17 cm thick in places.

The fountain after the restoration 

Once flanked by two calendra lamp posts - long removed - the fountain gained fame in 1965 when The Beatles jumped into its waters after a concert at the nearby Piper Club.

Coppedè. Photo: Alessandro Romagnoli / Shutterstock.com.

The Coppedè neighbourhood was designed largely by Florentine architect Gino Coppedè (1866-1927) who incorporated a surreal melting pot of mediaeval, Renaissance, Art Deco and Liberty (Italian Art Nouveau) influences into his plans.

Address Piazza Mincio, 00198 Roma RM, Italy

Piazza Mincio, 00198 Roma RM, Italy
