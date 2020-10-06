Tom Cruise mania in Rome

Hollywood actor began filming in centre of Rome today.
Tom Cruise, in Rome to resume filming Mission Impossible 7, has been busy on his first day at work in the Italian capital on 6 October.
Cruise has been photographed by fans all day in various corners of the city, from Via dei Fori Imperiali to Via del Quirinale, from the Monti district to the Jewish Ghetto.
He was even snapped this morning, in his mask, at the Policlinico Umberto I hospital.
Filming resumed today on the Mission Impossible project, with full authorisation from the city, after the project bailed out of Venice in February due to the covid-19 crisis.
Photos AFP / La Repubblica
