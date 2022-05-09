Rome streets close for Fast & Furious 10 filming

Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa filming in central Rome and Castelli Romani.

Streets in Rome's historic centre were closed off over the weekend to faciliate the filming of the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

The film series, which features heists and street racing, is best known for starring Hollywood action star Vin Diesel who was filmed in Rome's Jewish Ghetto area at the weekend.

His co-star Jason Momoa undertook motorcycle scenes elsewhere, with filming taking place in multiple locations around the capital including Via dei Fori Imperiali, around the Spanish Steps, along the Lungotevere and on Via Cristoforo Colombo.

Production company Wildside will continue filming this week in Genzano, the Castelli Romani town near Rome famous for its summer flower festival.

Fast X, also known as Fast & Furious 10, is directed by Louis Leterrier and its cast includes Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron.

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
