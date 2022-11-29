9.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 29 November 2022
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy's museums open for free this Sunday
News Culture

Italy's museums open for free this Sunday

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Domenica al Museo is held every first Sunday on the month.

State museums and archaeological sites in Rome and across Italy will open their doors for free on Sunday 4 December as part of the monthly Domenica al Museo initiative.

The nationwide free entry scheme, introduced in 2014, is held every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's municipal museums.

This Sunday almost all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open for free, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require booking in advance.

There will also be free access to temporary exhibitions in Rome's museums, with the exception of the Lucio Dalla show at the Ara Pacis and Mediaeval Rome at Palazzo Braschi.

Reservations are only required for groups, for more information tel. 060608.

Tourists visiting Rome should note that the Vatican Museums are closed on Sundays.

Cover image: Capitoline Museums, photo credit: vvoe / Shutterstock.com.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Culture

Bernini guide to Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's culture minister taps Alessandro Giuli to head MAXXI in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's former abattoir in Testaccio to host Academy of Fine Arts

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Night of music in Rome museums on 19 November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Climate activists risk five years in jail for Van Gogh soup attack in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy opens museums for free on Sunday 6 November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's new culture minister in row with Uffizi director

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -