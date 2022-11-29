Italy's museums open for free this Sunday

Domenica al Museo is held every first Sunday on the month.

State museums and archaeological sites in Rome and across Italy will open their doors for free on Sunday 4 December as part of the monthly Domenica al Museo initiative.

The nationwide free entry scheme, introduced in 2014, is held every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's municipal museums.

Domenica 4 dicembre torna la #domenicalmuseo: i #museitaliani sono aperti gratuitamente per tutte le visitatrici e i visitatori.

This Sunday almost all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open for free, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require booking in advance.

There will also be free access to temporary exhibitions in Rome's museums, with the exception of the Lucio Dalla show at the Ara Pacis and Mediaeval Rome at Palazzo Braschi.

Reservations are only required for groups, for more information tel. 060608.

Tourists visiting Rome should note that the Vatican Museums are closed on Sundays.

Cover image: Capitoline Museums, photo credit: vvoe / Shutterstock.com.