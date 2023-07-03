How to visit the Pantheon in Rome: a quick guide

Tourists pay entry fee to Pantheon from 3 July 2023.

The Pantheon, Italy's most visited landmark, is bringing in a €5 entry fee for tourists this summer however the site will remain free for Rome residents.

The Pantheon admission fee, which comes into effect on Monday 3 July, is the result of an agreement between Italy's culture ministry and church authorities.

Under the deal, proceeds from the ticket sales will be divided between the culture ministry, which will receive 70 per cent, with the remaining 30 per cent going to the diocese of Rome.

The culture ministry will bear the costs of cleaning and maintenance at the Pantheon while church authorities will use the funds for charity and the upkeep of of state-owned churches in the Italian capital.

Until now the Pantheon has been free to visit, as a place of worship, in line with the custom of the Rome vicariate which does not charge entry fees for churches.

However from 3 July tourists will be required to pay €5 to enter the historic site whose daily opening hours are 09.00-19.00 (last admission 18.30).

Da oggi 3 luglio l’accesso al Pantheon sarà consentito tramite l’acquisto di un biglietto dal costo di 5 €(ridotto a 3 per i giovani tra i 18 e i 25 anni).

Il biglietto potrà essere comprato online su MUSEITALIANIhttps://t.co/ExYM5LeKmY oppure alla cassa, in contanti o carta. pic.twitter.com/9lyNG7oAzs — museitaliani (@museitaliani) July 3, 2023

Reservations are required to visit on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays and bookings can be made up to one week before the selected visiting date.

Access to the monument is subject to change in accordance with religious celebrations.

How to purchase Pantheon tickets

From 3 July tickets can be purchased either online or on the spot, with a maximum number of 25 people per group, according to the Direzione Musei Statali di Roma website.

The tickets - available at €5 (full price) or €3 (discount) - can be purchased online via the Musei Italiani website www.museiitaliani.it (registration required).

Tickets can also be bought directly from the official ticket office at the Pantheon, with payment either in cash or by card.

Visits are organised in one-hour slots for a maximum number of 1,000 people.

The Pantheon website also offers the option of booking guided tours and audio guides, ranging in price from €15 to €30.

Who can enter the Pantheon for free

Access to the Pantheon will remain free to Rome residents, visitors with disablities, and the under-18s, while visitors under 25 will pay an entry fee of €3.

Entry is also free for those attending religious services, with the sale of tickets stopping one hour before the start of Mass which is celebrated at 17.00 from Monday to Saturday and at 10.00 on Sundays.

The full list of categories exempt from paying for entry tickets to the Pantheon is available (in Italian) on the culture ministry website.

On the first Sunday of the month, as part of Italy's Domenica al Museo programme of free museums and archaeological sites, the Pantheon will be free to all visitors, with no booking required.

The Pantheon is closed on 1 January and 25 December each year.

For visiting information in Italian and English see Direzione Musei Statali di Roma website.