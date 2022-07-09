Rome residents urged not to abandon pets over summer

Annual campaign urges Romans not to leave their dogs behind over summer holidays.

Rome has launched an awareness campaign calling on the capital’s residents not to abandon their pets as they set off on vacation this summer.

The city underlines that the "inhuman" practice of abandoning a pet is a criminal offence, with those caught facing up to a year in prison and fines of up to €10,000.

The city also urges anyone who sees an abandoned animal to report it to Rome police by calling 0667691 or by contacting emergency services on 112.

Dog owners can check the website of Rome's Muratella kennels for useful information such as dog fostering services and "responsible" adoption from the city's dog shelters.

To learn about the procedure involved in adopting a dog in Rome, see our guide.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77201
Previous article Rome bans alcohol for Måneskin concert

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's wolf population rises to 3,300
Animals

Italy's wolf population rises to 3,300

Swine fever: Wild boar piglet found decapitated in Rome park
Animals

Swine fever: Wild boar piglet found decapitated in Rome park

Baubeach: Rome's dog beach reopens for the summer
Animals

Baubeach: Rome's dog beach reopens for the summer

Italy: Rome seals off park after swan dies from bird flu
Animals

Italy: Rome seals off park after swan dies from bird flu

In Italy, a bear breaks into a bakery to eat biscuits
Animals

In Italy, a bear breaks into a bakery to eat biscuits

Italy poacher shoots rare ibis that made its nest in Rome
Animals

Italy poacher shoots rare ibis that made its nest in Rome

Italy reports bird flu outbreak near Rome
Animals

Italy reports bird flu outbreak near Rome

Rome police rescue porcupine from street near Vatican
Animals

Rome police rescue porcupine from street near Vatican

Cinghiali: Wild boar invade Rome streets
Animals

Cinghiali: Wild boar invade Rome streets

Rome mayor urges residents not to abandon pets this summer
Animals

Rome mayor urges residents not to abandon pets this summer

Urban zoo: Rome's wild animals take back the city
Animals

Urban zoo: Rome's wild animals take back the city

2 UK bears killed after escape from enclosure
Animals

2 UK bears killed after escape from enclosure

Wild boar steal woman's groceries outside supermarket near Rome
Animals

Wild boar steal woman's groceries outside supermarket near Rome

Colosseum bids farewell to mascot cat Nerina
Animals

Colosseum bids farewell to mascot cat Nerina

Grey whale pays extremely rare visit to Italy
Animals

Grey whale pays extremely rare visit to Italy