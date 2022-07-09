Rome residents urged not to abandon pets over summer

Annual campaign urges Romans not to leave their dogs behind over summer holidays.

Rome has launched an awareness campaign calling on the capital’s residents not to abandon their pets as they set off on vacation this summer.

The city underlines that the "inhuman" practice of abandoning a pet is a criminal offence, with those caught facing up to a year in prison and fines of up to €10,000.

The city also urges anyone who sees an abandoned animal to report it to Rome police by calling 0667691 or by contacting emergency services on 112.

Dog owners can check the website of Rome's Muratella kennels for useful information such as dog fostering services and "responsible" adoption from the city's dog shelters.